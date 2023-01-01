WATCH: Madhya Pradesh villagers loot diesel from tanker after it collides with truck near Jabalpur

Screengrab of the video |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A truck and diesel-filled tanker collided near Barela bypass of Jabalpur late on Friday night due to which both vehicles overturned in the middle of the road.

After reaching the spot, the police, with the help of local people, pulled out the drivers trapped in both vehicles. Seeing the severe condition of the drivers the police referred them to the Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur.

Reportedly, the people instead of helping the drivers out began looting the diesel from the tanker. The police allegedly did not take action against the persons stealing diesel.

The video shows many people queueing up to fill the diesel in large containers and take it back as some officials arrive near the accident spot to clear the rush and rescue the drivers stuck.