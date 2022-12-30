Madhya Pradesh: Cops recover 110 stolen mobile phones, give to owners in Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police recovered 110 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 15,000 and handed them over to their owners, official sources said on Friday.

The police have recovered 431 mobile phones worth Rs 59 lakh in three phases this year and handed them over to the owners.

The police further said that 110 mobile phones had been handed over to their owners in the third phase. In all, the police recovered 431 mobile phones in three phases. The total cost of the phones recovered in three was stated to be Rs 59 lakh.

Apart from that, a sum of Rs 35.46 lakh recovered from the cyber frauds has been given back to the complainants.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna directed the police officials to recover the stolen mobile phones and hand them over to their owners.