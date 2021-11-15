Watch live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving at Rani Kamlapati railway stationthat has been developed under the PPP at the cost of around Rs 450 crore. The station is in the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station.

The revamp of the station was started in July 2016 and work took off in 2017 with a three-year deadline. The modern station has several features such as segregation of passengers based on arrivals and departures. It gives a glimpse of the airport, especially the waiting area where thousands of people can stay at one time.

The railway station will also provide a glimpse of the world heritage sites such as the Sanchi Stupa, Bhojpur temple, Bhimbetka, Birla temple, Tawa Dam and Tribal Museum.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 04:07 PM IST