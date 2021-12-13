War within Congress: Nath-Yadav tussle intensifies as ex-chief’s supporters removed in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The tussle between Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath and former MPCC chief Arun Yadav has intensified as more supporters of the latter have been removed from party posts.

The MPCC on Sunday removed social media cell heads of Khandwa and Burhnapur districts. Earlier, presidents of these districts were removed. The social media cell head of Khandwa (urban) Praveen Halde and Khandwa (rural) Pratesh Joshi were removed from their posts on Sunday.

Social media cell head of Burhanpur Kailash Aserkar was also removed on Sunday. Congress insiders say that they were all close to Arun Yadav.

A few days back, district Congress president of Khandwa (rural) Omkar Patel and Khandwa (urban) Indal Singh Thakur were removed following AICC directives. Burhanpur District Congress presidents (rural and urban) Kishore Mahajan and Ajay Raghuvanshi were also removed from their posts.

Party insiders say that Arun Yadav has planned a big rally in Khalghat in Khandwa. Though its date is not decided, his supporters are said to be pooling in all their resources to make this programme a “grand success”.

This programme is said to have been planned without nod of PCC chief Kamal Nath, which has made him unhappy.

In the Lok Sabha by-election for Khandwa seat, Arun Yadav abruptly withdrew his name as a candidate after Kamal Nath’s statement that he didn’t know if Yadav was willing to contest.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:38 PM IST