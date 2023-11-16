Vishwanath Temple Would Not Have Been Possible In Congress Rule: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the final day of campaigning on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath addressed public rallies in Panna and Ashok Nagar. He asked voters that if Congress had been in power then whether terrorism and naxalism could have come to an end? If Congress had been in power then whether construction of Vishwanath Dham temple could have been possible?

He also pitched the construction of magnificent Ram temple issue and tried to give its credit to PM Modi government. “ What is the sense of carrying the freight of Congress which can’t give security to country and can’t do the work of development and welfare of poor people,” he told.

He added that Madhya Pradesh saw the benefits of double engine government. Both PM Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took out Madhya Pradesh from BIMARU state category and put it into the category of pioneering developing state.

“What Congress governments can’t do in 55-50 years PM Modi and CM did that work in just 9 years,” he claimed. He able to do the work of providing house, toilet, Ayushman card, electricity in every home in the state.

Unleashing a scathing attack, he accused Congress of dividing country in the name of castes. He said whenever it came to give something to people, Congress said first right on resources is of Muslims. It never told that first right on resources is of poor people. He said it is youths, women, farmers who are having the first right on the resources of the country. Congress always nurtured the problems and never tried to solve them.

