MP Elections 2023: 'Time Out', Election Commission Halts Shivraj's Campaign Over Poll Code Violation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) halted the poll campaign of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following a poll code violation on Wednesday.

Congress lodged the complaint with the ECI, alleging that CM Chouhan violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The ECI has issued a strict directive, emphasizing the prohibition of campaigning beyond 6 PM in polling areas.

According to sources, the Congress submitted a representation to the Commission on Wednesday, expressing concerns about a large election advertisement published by the BJP in newspapers across Madhya Pradesh. The advertisement publicised an event where Shivraj Singh Chouhan would speak/interact with the people at 5:30 pm.

Read Also MP Election 2023: EC Notice To Priyanka Over Remarks Against PM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) stops the election campaign of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on a Congress Complaint. ECI directs strict adherence to no campaigning beyond 6 PM in polling areas. pic.twitter.com/sHG6ubcL0S — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

In its complaint, the Congress argued that Chouhan's election speech scheduled for 5:30 pm would violate the Silence period, as there was no specified time limit for the speech. The Congress contended that such publicity should not be allowed in the remaining constituencies where the Silence Period comes into effect from 6 pm.

Acting on the complaint, the Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, to take necessary steps to ensure no campaigning occurs in the polling area after the commencement of the scheduled silence period, i.e., 6 PM onwards. This directive is in accordance with the provisions of section 126(1)(b) of the RP Act 1951.

Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951 prohibits the public display of any election matter through cinematograph, television, or similar apparatus in any polling area during the 48-hour period ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that area.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)