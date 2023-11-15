 MP Elections 2023: 'Time Out', Election Commission Halts Shivraj's Campaign Over Poll Code Violation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 'Time Out', Election Commission Halts Shivraj's Campaign Over Poll Code Violation

MP Elections 2023: 'Time Out', Election Commission Halts Shivraj's Campaign Over Poll Code Violation

The ECI has issued a strict directive, emphasizing the prohibition of campaigning beyond 6 PM in polling areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) halted the poll campaign of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following a poll code violation on Wednesday.

Congress lodged the complaint with the ECI, alleging that CM Chouhan violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The ECI has issued a strict directive, emphasizing the prohibition of campaigning beyond 6 PM in polling areas.

According to sources, the Congress submitted a representation to the Commission on Wednesday, expressing concerns about a large election advertisement published by the BJP in newspapers across Madhya Pradesh. The advertisement publicised an event where Shivraj Singh Chouhan would speak/interact with the people at 5:30 pm.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: EC Notice To Priyanka Over Remarks Against PM
article-image

In its complaint, the Congress argued that Chouhan's election speech scheduled for 5:30 pm would violate the Silence period, as there was no specified time limit for the speech. The Congress contended that such publicity should not be allowed in the remaining constituencies where the Silence Period comes into effect from 6 pm.

Acting on the complaint, the Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, to take necessary steps to ensure no campaigning occurs in the polling area after the commencement of the scheduled silence period, i.e., 6 PM onwards. This directive is in accordance with the provisions of section 126(1)(b) of the RP Act 1951.

Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951 prohibits the public display of any election matter through cinematograph, television, or similar apparatus in any polling area during the 48-hour period ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that area.

Read Also
MP: 'Attempt To Malign Sikhs,' BJP Leader Slams Canadian Bizman Accusing 'Gurudwaras' Of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Curtains Down On MP Poll Campaign; 2,533 Candidates In Race For 230 Assembly Seats...

MP Election 2023: Curtains Down On MP Poll Campaign; 2,533 Candidates In Race For 230 Assembly Seats...

MP Elections 2023: 'Time Out', Election Commission Halts Shivraj's Campaign Over Poll Code Violation

MP Elections 2023: 'Time Out', Election Commission Halts Shivraj's Campaign Over Poll Code Violation

MP Elections 2023: Congress Upheld Democracy In India, Built IITs, AIIMS & Many More...Kharge...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Upheld Democracy In India, Built IITs, AIIMS & Many More...Kharge...

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya Takes Jibe At BJP Leaders, Calls Shivraj 'Mamu', Scindia As 'Coward'

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya Takes Jibe At BJP Leaders, Calls Shivraj 'Mamu', Scindia As 'Coward'

MP Elections 2023: Scindia Accuses Congress Of Ignoring Women Welfare, Hails CM’s ‘Ladli Behna...

MP Elections 2023: Scindia Accuses Congress Of Ignoring Women Welfare, Hails CM’s ‘Ladli Behna...