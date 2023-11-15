 MP Election 2023: EC Notice To Priyanka Over Remarks Against PM
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: EC Notice To Priyanka Over Remarks Against PM

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
article-image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India has given a show cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly making unverified comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was during one of her public rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh that she said the Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings. She stated that the Modi government had sold out PSUs, including BHEL.

Taking strong objection to her claim, the BJP lodged a complaint with the EC. It was learnt that the EC had given her time till 8 pm on Thursday to give explanation over her statement. 

article-image

