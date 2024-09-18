Viral VIDEO: Tricolour With Urdu Kalma Printed Instead Of Ashok Chakra Hoisted In MP's Chhatarpur; Vishwa Hindu Parishad Files FIR

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media, showing a Tricolour with an Urdu Kalma printed in place of Ashok Chakra, hoisted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The viral video has created a stir on social media, and an FIR has been filed against the accused.

The incident took place at Panya village in Bamnora Kala police station limits, around 100 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters.

Taking cognisance of the video, Chhatarpur police have taken action on the same. A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The alleged has not been identified as of yet. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

Watch the video here:

According to information, in the Chhatarpur district, a national flag was hoisted on a tall pole. The only difference was that the National Flag had Kalimas (teachings of Islam) inscribed on it in place of Ashok Chakra. A video of the same was recorded and uploaded on social media. The video gained traction and went viral.

Seeing the video, Vishva Hindu Parishad's Ghuwara block secretary filed a complaint at the Bamnora Kala police station. The official said that some unidentified person hoisted the national flag in Panya village on September 13 and 14. Chhatarpur police have lodged an FIR, and investigation into the matter has begun.