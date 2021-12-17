Vijay Diwas: Gallantry and sacrifices of martyrs hailed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of ëVijay Diwasí, Sudarshan Chakra Corps organised a solemn wreath laying ceremony on Thursday at Corps War Memorial pay homage to the brave-hearts of the country for their supreme sacrifice during the 1971 War, said the officials. The military personnel and veterans remembered the heroic valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by the armed forces during the war.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. 'Swarnim Vijay Varshí was celebrated across the country and in series the programme was organised at Sudarshan Chakra.'

Senior veterans of the 1971 war along with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps laid wreaths on behalf of veterans and all ranks of the Corps. The commemorative events also included a ëSwarnim Vijay Runí with an aim to spread awareness about the glorious legacy associated with this day.

ëVijay Diwasí is observed every year on December 16 to commemorate decisive victory over Pakistan in the war of 1971. The supremacy of the Indian Armed Forces during the war resulted in surrender of approx 93,000 Pakistani troops along with their military leader General AAK Niazi, which was the largest recorded surrender after World War - II. At the end of the war, a new nation ëBangladeshí was carved out ending the oppression of Bangladeshi citizens by Pakistan since 1947. The country is commemorating 50 years of this historic win under the theme of

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:32 AM IST