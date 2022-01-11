Vidisha: Woman throws ‘acid’ on youth’s face in running train

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A youth has sustained severe burn injuries after a woman reportedly threw ‘acid’ on his face in a running train in Ganjbasod town of Vidisha district late Monday evening, sources said.

The incident took place in Vindhyanchal Express at the outer of Ganjbasoda railway station. The youth identified as Sachin Sahu has suffered severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) Sources, Sachin Sahu, a resident of Bhopal works with a private institution in Vidisha.

The eyewitness told GRP officials that Sahu was sitting with a woman in D-4 of the coach. He was having a heated argument with the woman over some issue. She later threw liquid on his face and escaped from there.

The face of Sahu caught fire. As Sachin was running here and there, a passenger Madan Bansal doused the fire and informed GRP personnel.

“We have registered a case and started an investigation. He has sustained severe burn injuries on face and is unable to speak, therefore his statement could not be recorded. The identity of the woman is yet to be established,” a senior GRP official said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Objective of government is welfare of all sections including OBC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:31 AM IST