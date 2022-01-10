Bhopal: Objective of government is welfare of all sections including OBC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday the objective of the state government was the welfare of all sections of the citizens living in the state including backward classes, as per the state government.

In this direction, he said, necessary steps would be taken for the development of the people by eliminating all the obstacles. Efforts would be made to benefit the backward classes in all the works related to their rights including representation. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed for this, he added.

Chief minister was addressing a gathering at his residence in response to his felicitation by various Backward Classes organisations.

CM said with the necessary legal provisions, all other welfare programmes including reservation in bodies would be implemented with full force in the interest of backward classes.

As per the state governmentís statement, various organisations honoured chief minister Chouhan with flowers and greeting cards in the presence of backward classí ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Member of parliament Vishnu Dutt Sharma said on the occasion, Under the leadership of chief minister Chouhan, work is going on to benefit the backward classes with adequate representation from the schemes. Madhya Pradesh is the leader in this field.

He said Madhya Pradesh's initiative in the field of tribal development was also been appreciated at the national level. By organising seminars in the districts, information about the efforts on backward class welfare had been made available to the public.

Kavita Patidar conducted the programme. Backward Classes Commission chairman Gaurishankar Bisen, ministers Kamal Patel, Ramkhelawan Patel and Mohan Yadav, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Krishna Gaur, Lata Wankhede, former ministers Lalita Yadav, Mahendra Hardia, functionaries associated with backward classes organisations were present.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:38 PM IST