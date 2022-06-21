e-Paper Get App

Vidisha: Springfield World School celebrates Yoga Day

A total of 800 students from different classes along with staff members performed yogic asanas and pranayama.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the staff and students of Springfield World School organised a yoga session in the presence of Dr Rahul Jain, a certified yoga and wellness instructor from Aayush Mantralay, GOI .The theme of the session was "Yoga for Humanity".

A total of 800 students from different classes along with staff members performed yogic asanas and pranayama. The session started with surya namaskar, in which Dr Rahul emphasised the effect of each of the 12 asanas.

Dr Rahul also highlighted the importance of performing yoga on a daily basis. "With the vision of PM Modi for ‘Fit India’, Yoga will play a very important role in keeping us mentally and physically fit. India, being on the path of becoming the world leader, has a moral duty about the physical and mental well-being of all the people across the world", said Dr Rahul.

The session was very interactive and beneficial for all. The zeal and enthusiasm of the students were overwhelming. On this occasion, Vinay Agarwal, principal of Springfield World School felicitated Dr Rahul Jain with a memento. A vote of thanks was proposed by Neha Kirar.

Read Also
Bhopal: RTI activist shot from point blank range in Vidisha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalVidisha: Springfield World School celebrates Yoga Day

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Water level in Ransai Dam depletes, supply may be affected

Navi Mumbai: Water level in Ransai Dam depletes, supply may be affected

Thane: Good news for residents of Kalyan, new foot over bridge to be ready in 18 months

Thane: Good news for residents of Kalyan, new foot over bridge to be ready in 18 months

Mumbai: Western Railway apprehends 5 thieves involved in theft case

Mumbai: Western Railway apprehends 5 thieves involved in theft case

Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died

Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died

Bulli Bai case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused

Bulli Bai case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused