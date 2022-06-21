Vidisha: Springfield World School celebrates Yoga Day

Representative Photo |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the staff and students of Springfield World School organised a yoga session in the presence of Dr Rahul Jain, a certified yoga and wellness instructor from Aayush Mantralay, GOI .The theme of the session was "Yoga for Humanity".

A total of 800 students from different classes along with staff members performed yogic asanas and pranayama. The session started with surya namaskar, in which Dr Rahul emphasised the effect of each of the 12 asanas.

Dr Rahul also highlighted the importance of performing yoga on a daily basis. "With the vision of PM Modi for ‘Fit India’, Yoga will play a very important role in keeping us mentally and physically fit. India, being on the path of becoming the world leader, has a moral duty about the physical and mental well-being of all the people across the world", said Dr Rahul.

The session was very interactive and beneficial for all. The zeal and enthusiasm of the students were overwhelming. On this occasion, Vinay Agarwal, principal of Springfield World School felicitated Dr Rahul Jain with a memento. A vote of thanks was proposed by Neha Kirar.

Read Also Bhopal: RTI activist shot from point blank range in Vidisha