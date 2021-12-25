Vidisha: Hosting lunch for MP’s Governor adds woes to misery of villager

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Hosting lunch for Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel has turned a misery for a villager in Vidisha district.

Governor Patel took lunch at villager Buddhram’s house on August 24, as the latter availed a benefit of PM Awas Yojana.

Soon after the governor's office announced the Governor's visit to Ghatkhedi village, Vidisha district administration and local Panchayat scheduled his lunch.

For the purpose, they selected Buddharam’s house. Since Buddharam's house, which he availed under PM Awas Yojana, was under-construction, the district administration officials and village Panchayat sarpanch Badan Singh Rajput offered help to complete the construction. They asked him to get the front area of the house cleaned, as well.

According to Buddhram, he spent over 15,000 for getting new windows fixed, a gate, painting of the house and clean front area of the house.

“Sarpanch and a few officials asked me to get a new gate fixed in the house. The new gate worth over Rs 7,000 was fixed. Sarpanch had promised to bear the cost of the gate,” Buddhram said.

He added that a new ceiling fan was fixed in the house. “They gave me a TV, a gas connection and other belongings to host the Governor's lunch,” he added.

He said that the governor handed over the house to him by cutting a ribbon and also had lunch with him.

On the very next day i.e. August 25, a team of village Panchayat came and took away the ceiling fan and few other belongings.

Now, as Buddharam claimed, Sarpanch is asking him to pay the bill of the gate. “I had asked him that I can’t afford such an expensive gate, I was given limited budget i.e. Rs 1.20 lakh by the government for the construction of the house under the scheme,” he said.

Buddharam along with his family members is still living in his old mud-house as the construction of the house, he availed under PM Awas Yojana is yet to be completed.

The administration, however, turned Buddharam's claims as baseless. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jila Panchayat, Dr Yogesh said that he had sent a team to the village to check Buddharam’s complaint.

“No one is demanding money from him. My team has assured him that he will not have to pay any bill against the construction works for his house,” he said.

