Video Viral: Roof Of Train’s AC Coach Leaks Due To Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur; West Central Railway PRO Assures Of Preventive Measures | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a leaking roof of a train’s AC coach due to heavy rainfall has been spreading like a wildfire on social media on Thursday. The train is said to be Jabalpur-Ambikapur Intercity Express.

The video was posted by passengers on social media, raising questions directed at the Railway Minister about the quality of service provided to travellers.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 14th. The train departed from Jabalpur at 2 PM, and during the journey, water started dripping from the roof of Coach C1.

In the video, it can be seen how the passengers are trying to avoid getting wet. In the viral video, one passenger can be heard saying, "We are making a video. Once the water stops, we will go outside and file a complaint."

Read Also Madhya Pradesh School Education Department Faces Over 1,300 Complaints Through CM Helpline

Video reaches WCR’s Chief Public Relations Officer

Passengers travelling on the train expressed their concerns, stating that the condition of trains has worsened during the rainy season. Many passengers choose to travel in air-conditioned and reserved coaches for a comfortable journey, but they receive unsatisfactory facilities sometimes. This incident has led passengers to question the management of the railway system.

In response to the viral video, officials from West Central Railway (WCR) have started addressing the issue. Harshit Srivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR, stated that continuous rainfall in the region might have caused this problem. He assured that the issue would be fixed and measures would be taken to prevent such situations in the future.