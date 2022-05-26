VHP’s Durga Vahini trains girls in self defence; rifle, judo-karate, lathis among attractions

Girls participating in 7-day annual self-defence training camp in Bhopal on Thursday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Durga Vahini of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is conducting a 7-day annual self-defence training camp in the city for girls. 150 of them are participating from all over ‘Madhya Bharat region’ covering Gwalior, Morena, Bhopal and other districts. The training is being held at Barkheda, BHEL.

Madhya Bharat convenor Satya Kirti, talking to Free Press, said, “It is our annual self-defence camp. It will continue for 7 days. We train girls in rifle, lathi, judo–karate etc. The girls will be imparted further training in their respective areas on daily basis at Shakti-Kendra. The main purpose of such training camps is to make girls stronger from every aspect of it.”

Satya Kirti further said, “Durga Vahini is a dynamic voluntary organisation of Hindu Yuwatis (Hindu girls). The centre of strength or energy of any nation is its youth. It is this youth power alone that takes the society and nation to acme of glory, even at the cost of their lives.”

She said, “That is the reason why all societies and institutions always strive to enlist the involvement of youth power with them. The non-idle, dynamic youth power itself is the backbone of any nation.”

Satya Kirti further said, “It is expected from the Durgas of Durga Vahini that they extend their co-operation in providing solid support to the Hindu society and culture by ending all types of insecurity, unrighteousness, immorality and inequality among the community.”

She added that it is also expected to launch our nation to the path of progress; to create a dharmic (religious) atmosphere and to re-establish dharma by destroying all wicked and crooked people like Durga Devi did in ancient times.”