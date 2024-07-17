UNSAFE WATERS: Many Rivers In MP Unfit For Even Bathing, Narmada The Purest, Suggests Report

Kshipra river |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While Narmada river water is most potable in the state, there are many other rivers whose water quality at different stretches become unsuitable not only for drinking purposes but even for bathing. Only Narmada has received 'A' category in 52 places of its stretch making it fittest for human consumption without any traditional treatment.

The water quality of Ujjain's Kshipra river at various ghats has been put in ëDí category making it suitable only for wildlife propagation and fisheries. It means that it is not at all fit for drinking purposes and even unfit for bathing.

These facts came to fore in the annual report 2022-23 of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The report categorizes water quality into five categories: A, B, C, D, and E.

Kshipra River

Kshipra River in Ujjain has been rated 'D' at Triveni Sangam, Gaughat, Ramghat, Mangalnath, and Sidhwat Ghats, making it suitable only for wildlife propagation and fisheries. However, at Jawra Road Bridge Mahidpur, the water has been categorized as 'B', i.e. fit for bathing.

Narmada-River

Water sample of†river Narmada collected from 52 places of its stretch received an 'A' category. This means that it can be directly consumed without any traditional treatment. The water samples of Narmada were collected from its origin place Amarkantak followed by Tilwara Ghat (Jabalpur), Barmanghat (Narsinghpur), Jait village, Budhni Ghat, Omkareshwar Upstream, Khalghat (Khargone) and other places.

Kanh River

The water sample of Kanh river, Indore got 'E' category at various locations which makes it suitable for irrigation only. It was deemed unfit for drinking or even bathing. The water of the river got E category at its different stretches including Kamla Nehru park area, North Toda, Ahilya Ashram, Bhagirathpura, Khatipura, Kaveetkhedi, Shakkar Khedi, Dhankhedi, Sanwar, Ramwasa and more.

Satna River

The water samples of Satna river received 'D' category which means it is only good for wildlife propagation and fisheries.

Pariyat River

The water quality of river Pariyat also received 'D' category in Ganiyari village of Jabalpur area. Its water sample at Imalia road bridge area was however put in category 'E' (suitable for irrigation purpose).

Kaliasot river

The water quality of Kaliasot river at JK Hospital (Bhopal), near Saliya road bridge is found to be of 'D' category making it unsuitable for drinking purpose.

Chambal River

Even the water of Chambal river at its various stretches was found to be unfit for consumption. Its water samples collected from Juna Nagda, Geedghar-Ujjain, Italawada-Ujjain, 16 km downstream Rajgarh-Ujjain were found to be of 'D' category.

Categories:

-- The 'A' category water is drinkable without any traditional treatment.

-- 'B' category water quality is suitable for outdoor bathing

-- 'C' category water is drinkable with treatment.

-- 'D' category water is suitable for wildlife propagation and fisheries.

-- 'E' category water is meant for only irrigation use, industrial refrigeration etc.