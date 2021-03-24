UNMASKED : A day after CM’s visit, its back to square one at Peergate Bazar in Bhopal

On being asked, the shopkeepers had lame excuse. ‘We wear masks all the time but had just removed it due to trouble in breathing’- was the common explanation of one and all.

Most of the shoppers and visitors carried the mask, but while some kept it in their pocket, others had put them safely in their handbags. Many people were seen wearing masks around their neck or chin, but not at the place where it should properly rest. For many, it is the fear of being penalized and not the infection that make them carry the mask and follow social distancing. But if no one is watching, then they too seem to be least bothered.

When they were asked the reason for not covering their face, the shoppers had all possible excuses. Seeing the camera, they grew cautious and masked up. They tried to avoid coming in front of the camera without a mask.

The lame excuses

Sarvesh Singh, who runs a sugarcane juice centre, clarified that he had removed the mask minutes before to breath easily as it was too hot. The man said that he has to operate the machine and it was not easy to work with the mask on. Nadeem Ahmad, garment shop owner said that he puts on the mask whenever a visitor arrives and removes it when he is alone. Other shopkeepers too came with similar excuses. Some reasoned that they find it uncomfortable to talk to their customers with masks on.