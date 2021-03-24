Bhopal: Govind Singh Rajput’s ‘masked’ warning to mask violators at ISBT

BHOPAL: Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput visited the ISBT on Wednesday and distributed masks to the passengers. Under the ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign, the minister and the staff visited various spots in the state capital and appealed to people to wear masks.

The minister said that, today, he had come to give suggestions on wearing masks and to distribute masks. But, next time, action would be taken for not wearing masks. It was mandatory to wear masks while travelling, he added. The driver, conductor and other personnel of the bus staff will be charged for not following the instructions.

The minister also inspected the specifications for running the buses.

RTO Sanjay Tiwari said that the minister had distributed more than 150 masks to people. He advised people that the mask would not only protect them, but would also protect others around them.