Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Crowded roads and markets may surge COVID-19 cases to 100 patients per day

BHOPAL: The number of Covid-19 patients may go up in the state capital after unlock 1.0. There may be 100 patients daily, because the markets have reopened and people are on thoroughfares, defying social-distancing norms. Unlock has, however, enlivened the city.

The government offices have begun to function with full strength, raising the chances of the spread of the disease.

During the past two or three days, the employees of Raj Bhawan, Vidhan Sabha, Mantralay and those of the Tourism Corporation tested positive for the disease.

In coming days, the government and private offices may see corona patients.

The fear of rise in number of corona patients has put the district administration on high alert.

The state capital sees 40-50 patients daily. Nevertheless, it happened for the first time on Wednesday that the number shot up to 61.

The report, however, belongs to the period when unlock was not declared. The rising number of patients indicates that it will go up further in coming days.

According to collector Tarun Pithode, the number of corona patients may shoot up in coming days, because people have come out of their homes.

Nevertheless, the administration is all set to tackle any situation and hospitals are ready to serve the patients.

A decision will be taken according to the situation, he said.