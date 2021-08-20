Unhappy with condition of Bhopal roads, CM shuts CPA

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reprimanded officials on bad condition of roads in the state capital during a review meeting on Friday. Chouhan asked the Chief Secretary to shut Capital Project Administration (CPA) as it could not discharge its duties, as per the state secretariat officials.

As per officials, when CM asked question about bad roads in the state capital, officials started blaming other departments. CM was told that roads in Bhopal were maintained by four agencies- Public Works Department (PWD), Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) and the CPA.

Chouhan said that he did not want excuses for bad roads in Bhopal. Work suffers if there were more agencies, CPA should be closed immediately. All works of the CPA should be terminated immediately, instructed CM.

Chouhan instructed Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains to fix work and accountabilities of agencies. CM asked the officials to make short term and long term planning for maintenance and repair of roads. There should be no potholes on the roads and maintenance work should begin immediately, instructed CM Chouhan. The capital project administration in Bhopal city has roads having a length of 92.5 km. Currently, the condition of roads was worse due to ongoing work of pipeline and sewerage in Kolar Road area.

The Municipal Corporation of Bhopal has 710 km of main roads of the city. Besides, there are internal routes. The Public Works Department has a total of 400 km of roads, including 13 major roads and 25 colony routes.

