Umaria: 4-year-old boy declared dead after being rescued from borewell

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Umaria district died on Friday following a 16 hours long rescue operation, an official said.

The boy, Gaurav Dubey fell into the borewell in Badchhad village of the district on Thursday. According to reports, the rescue operation lasted till 4 am in the morning on Friday, Gaurav was brought out of the borewell and taken to the Barhi Community Health Centre in Katni district where doctors declared him dead.

The doctor stated the cause of death was drowning. Collector of Umaria, Sanjeev Srivastava tweeted, "The boy Gaurav was taken out of the borewell after the rescue operation which lasted till 4 am on Friday morning in village Badchhad, but unfortunately the child has died. The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. The district administration and the entire rescue team have paid tributes to the child."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:10 AM IST