Umaria: 4-year-old boy falls into 200-foot bore well

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy fell down into a 200-foot bore well at Barchhad village in Umaria district on Thursday, official sources said.

The incident occurred in the morning when the boy Gaurav Dwivedi was playing with his friends in a field outside his house.

On getting information, officials of the district administration rushed to the spot and began to take out the boy from the bore well.

A Poclain machine was brought to the spot and a ditch was dug. The boy is stuck at 27-foot depth of the bore well.

Officials said that as the boy is stuck upside down in the bore well the rescue operation was difficult.

The officials said that they were planning to make a 35-foot ditch to rescue the boy.

Earlier, a JCB machine was pressed into service but, after that, a poceline machine was brought to the site.

A team of the State Disaster Rescue Fund was also called from Jabalpur. Operation was going on.

According to villagers, the owner of the land dug a bore well, but as there was no water he left bore well without covering it.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State govt to set up recreation centres for junior doctors at medical colleges

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:13 AM IST