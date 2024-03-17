ULLAS Nav Saksharta Abhiyan: 10 Lakh To Appear For Adult Literacy Exam From MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 60% of the candidates taking Nav Saksharta examination belong to Madhya Pradesh.

The school education department has been actively conducting the ULLAS Nav Saksharta Abhiyan (Adult Literacy Programme) under the aegis of Central government to combat illiteracy.

On Sunday, the second round of the exam will be held nationwide and about 10 lakh students from the state will sit for the exam.

In the first round, held on September 20, approximately 18 lakh students from across the country participated, with 60% hailing from Madhya Pradesh alone.

The New India Literacy Programme (NILP) targets non-literates aged 15 and above, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy skills and ensuring proficiency in basic reading, arithmetic operations and grade 3 syllabus content. Under the initiative, special classes are organised to educate selected individuals with evaluation examinations being held twice.

Dhanaraju, director of the state education department, emphasised the success of the programme, revealing that 20 lakh individuals have gained literacy through the Nav Shaksharta Abhiyan’s two phases. Despite the significant number of illiterate individuals, concerted efforts have encouraged widespread participation in the examination, Dhanaraju said.

NILP-MP app introduced

To enhance the reach and efficacy of the Adult Literacy Programme, the school education department has introduced a mobile app ‘NILP-MP’. This app, supported by the governments of India and the state, acts as a crucial tool in achieving 100% literacy. It facilitates the involvement of ground-level stakeholders, including teachers, field investigators and administrative staff, streamlining the identification and education of illiterate individuals. Field investigators, in collaboration with government teachers, conduct surveys to pinpoint illiteracy hotspots, enabling targeted intervention and support.