Ukraine crisis: Students lose bags in stampede, few find them back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many students lost bags containing their passports and extra cash during stampede at the border areas of Ukraine, said a Madhya Pradesh student Vivek who crossed Romania border on Monday.

I had lost my bag that contained my passport, identity proof, permission letter, some cash in US dollars and several other important documents. There was a huge rush. I was with my four other friends. I handed over my bag to one of them, trying to slip inside the gate, Vivek said.

My friend was left behind and suddenly there was a commotion. He fell down and others did too. People were stepping over each other without any consideration about anybodyís safety. They somehow managed to get up and save themselves from the stampede, but the bag was lost. We tried to find it everywhere but to no avail. So, I posted a picture of a bag similar to that of mine explaining the details and content over the WhatsApp and Telegram groups we have. Thankfully, one of our university mates found it and handed it over to me, Vivek added.

The borders are crowded with students of all nationalities trying to cross and enter into a safe zone. This leads to mad rush and people lose their bags, he said.

Documents lost

The guards at the border create issues if we donít have our documents. We, therefore, raised concern with the officials in their university and at the embassy. They have been helping us with the situation. But many of our friends are stranded at the borders without their documents and are unreachable for long, said Riyanshi, another medico stuck at the Romania border, who lost her bag of documents.

Students unreachable

There are several students who are out of reach for past three days. Their phones are switched off and none of us have spotted them on the either side of the border. This has created a panic among us and the parents. Our social media groups are coming handy at this hour of need, said Riyanshi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:00 AM IST