Ukraine crisis: Shelter homes’ services win hearts, students thank with donations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “We wouldn't have survived without people at shelter homes. They gave us everything we needed,” says Kashish Qureshi, who hails from Bhopal, and donated to shelter home in Bucharest, Romania, where she stayed after crossing Ukrianian border last Saturday.

She was there for days and recieved the best service possible, which motivated her to make donation.

The students who crossed the Ukrianian borders and stayed at the shelter homes in Poland, Romania and Hungary have now started donating to the NGOs that kept them with care until the embassy brought them home.

“We were suffering in Ukriane due to war. Staying inside the country waiting for a passage on borders was tough and a never before experience. But soon after I crossed the border, the guys at the shelter home treated us like one of their own. They didn't abandon us, like the embassy. We stayed there for over five days. And yet, we received everything of the best quality,” says Bhopal student Vivek Patel who returned to India on Thursday. He was at Consiliul Local Dobroesti in Bucharest.

“We were served food on time and even got snacks in between the meals. We had everything in abundance despite huge number of refugees taking shelter there. They never asked us to ration, we did that on our own. They treated us with respect. They provided us first aid and even took us to the hospitals if someone's condition worsened. I hope others too get what we got,” he adds.

“They were doing everything on their own. They had no assistance from any government. Our embassy did not come to take our kids for days and yet they remained calm and kept them safe without any hesitation. We are not just impressed but grateful to them. Our money would be like a drop in the ocean. But if we can be a part of it, we will,” said Rabindra Meshram, father of Shubham Meshram who was at a Polish shelter home and reached home on Tuesday.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:22 PM IST