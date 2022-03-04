Bhopal: Raag Bhopali’s week-long Women’s Day celebrations from March 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raag Bhopali, a district administration initiative for providing a market to all-women SHGs, has planned week-long celebrations to mark the International Women’s Day, themed on ‘Break the Bias’, this year from Saturday.

The celebrations will begin with a Dal-Bati Party with students of BSSS and Nutan College on March 5.

On March 6, a women's heritage car rally will be organised in collaboration with Begums of Bhopal, an NGO. The rally, powered by MP Tourism, will be flagged off from the Raag Bhopali Emporium. Each car will have four females, including a female driver, a navigator, and two women from rural SHGs. Navigators will be dressed in traditional attire of the Begums of Bhopal.

The venue of all events will be Raag Bhopali Emporium at 10 No. Market.

“The rally is being organised to give exposure to women SHGs and to empower them,” said Rakhshan from Begums of Bhopal. She said that they have invited women IAS and IPS officers including Anbha Shrivastava, Pallavi Jain Govil, Chhavi Bhardwaj, Kalpana Shivastava, Anuradha Shankar and Aruna Mohan Rao to flag off the rally.

A treasure hunt will also be organised under which Meera Das, renowned historian of Bhopal will introduce the participants to the places of historical importance in Bhopal. It will be ending in MP Tourism Drive-in Cinema with a big award ceremony in the open air, she added.

A Superwoman show, a Fashion show, award ceremony, Bagh Print demonstration by master craftsman Bilal Khatri, fairs and exhibitions by students of Nutan College and Nidan Sanstha are planned from March 7-13.

Collector Bhopal, Avinash Lavania told media persons at Zila Panchayat office on Thursday that all the activities have been planned by the women SHGs associated with Raag Bhopali. On the request of the collector Radha Meena and Preeti Shivastava from Raag Bhopali sat at the head of the table and also addressed the media.

