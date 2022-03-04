Bhopal: New Market Traders' Union Polls Candidates go shop-to-shop soliciting vote

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates of New Market Traders Union have begun campaigning for the polls that are scheduled to be held on March 8.

Twenty candidates of Sanskar and Parivartan panel went shop-to-shop on Thursday and sought the support of shopkeepers in the polls. Election officer Prakash Rathore announced the date of polling on February 26, after which the candidates started filing their nominations.

Rathore said, There are over 1,300 shops in the market. The candidates have three more days to reach out to every shopkeeper and seek their support. They have started campaigning on social media as well. The campaigning ends on March 6.

The polls are being held on the issues of encroachment, parking and resolving issues this term, he added. About 1,000 members of the association will cast votes this year. Each member of the association has 10 votes for 10 positions in the executive body.

The previous polls of the association were held in April 2018 and the next polls were supposed to be held in April 2021 after completion of three-year term of existing executive body, association president Satish Gangrade told Free Press.

All 875 members of the association had unanimously decided to extend the term of the existing executive body for a year in view of corona pandemic. Gangrade would be running for the post of president of the body for the third time.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:09 AM IST