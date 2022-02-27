Ukraine Crisis: Send someone from University! They fire to scare us, we are falling ill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Please send someone from the university. Students whose university officials are here are getting safe passage. We are injured and in pain. We have run out of pain killer tablets. We have run out of food and water. The Ukrainians are firing in the air to scare us into keeping quiet. We cannot take it anymore!”

These are the words of an MBBS student from Ternopil Medical University, stuck at the Romanian border, Aabhas Parihar, who hails from Bhopal.

With a sore throat, Aabhas called his mother to tell her about his friend Satyam who is injured amidst the stampede being caused to cross the border.

His clothes are torn and they have no first aid available at hand. Among over 5,000 students at the border trying to find a way to cross it, students of Ternopil Medical University are still waiting for the authorities to come over and help them.

“Deans of many universities are here at the border, helping their students get a safe passage. Students of Vinnitsia Medical University crossed the border with the help of their dean. If there is some official from the university backing us, we may get the passage,” he says.

Another student, Salika Sahrawat, said, “My knees are hurt. I was trying to cross the border as the embassy people had asked us to find our own way inside Romani. But, there were few Nigerian girls who blocked our way and we were hit. They said if our embassy asks them to make way for us, they will. In response, the embassy asked us to find a way from behind. We tried that and again were hurt. We are back on the streets, out of the queue. Our bodies cannot take it anymore. The soldiers at the borders have asked us to call someone from the university. Please send help.”

“The Ukrainian soldiers fire in the air to scare us. We are scared. Everyone has tears in their eyes. We may cross the border if there is a university personnel over here,” she adds.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:51 PM IST