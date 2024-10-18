Ujjain's Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, Set To Represent India At Miss World

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nikita Porwal from Ujjain triumphed over 14 contestants to claim the title of Femina Miss India World 2024 on Wednesday evening in a spectacular finale held in Mumbai. She received her crown from last year’s Miss India, Nandini Gupta, and will represent India in the upcoming Miss World competition. Nikita spent her childhood in Arvind Nagar, the first colony developed by the MP Housing Board in the city. She is a regular visitor to the Gopal Mandir area, Gabi Saheb Hanuman Temple, and Mahakal.

A self-declared waffle enthusiast, she decided to give up her favorite treat to pursue the beauty contest, encouraged by her father, businessman Ashok Porwal, and her mother, Rajkumari. After completing her schooling at Carmel Convent School, she earned a bachelor's degree in performing arts with a specialization in drama from Sayaji University in Vadodara.

Inspired by former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikita began hosting events at the age of 18, captivating audiences with her acting talents. She was a regular participant in Rang Rays Kala Sanskar’s Ramlila, where she portrayed the role of Maa Sita, and also played Radha in the play "Shri Krishna," staged at Vikramotsav, earning applause from the audience. In addition to her acting, she has written various dramas, including the 250-page "Krishna Leela."

Her entry into Bollywood came with the film "Chambal Paar," which was also screened at an international film festival. Ashok Porwal, currently in Mumbai with Nikita, said, “She is the youngest of three siblings. The eldest, Vaishali, is a CA in Indore, while her brother Pradyumna is an engineer at IOCL.” Her grandparents, Dhannalal and Narmada Porwal, spent entire Thursday receiving congratulations from friends and family. Celebrating her achievement, they expressed their hopes for Nikita’s continued success.

मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन की बेटी निकिता पोरवाल को 'फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2024' का खिताब जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई!



आप 'मिस वर्ल्ड पेजेंट' में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व कर देश का मान बढ़ाएं! मेरी ओर से उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।



- माननीय मुख्यमंत्री, डॉ. मोहन यादव… pic.twitter.com/beof69lbgj — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 17, 2024

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also hails from Ujjain, extended his greetings to Nikita Porwal on winning the beauty pageant. Yadav's official X handle posted, “Hearty congratulations to Ujjain’s daughter, Nikita Porwal, on winning the title of ‘Femina Miss India 2024! May you represent India at the Miss World pageant and bring pride to the nation! My best wishes for your bright future.”