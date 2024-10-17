Nikita Porwal From Madhya Pradesh Crowned Miss India 2024: To Represent The Nation At Miss World This Year; All You Need To Know

Instagram

The grand finale of the 60th Femina Miss India World 2024 was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Nikita Porwal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh was declared the winner and crowned as Miss India 2024. She will now represent India at the very prestigious Miss World Pageant. Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023, crowned her successor Nikita Porwal during the ceremony while Femina Miss India's very own Neha Dhupia sashed the winner.

Additionally, Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat was announced as the Second Runner-up, and Rekha Pandey from Dadra and Nagar Haveli won the title of First Runner-up.

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Being crowned as the winner of Femina Miss India is a journey withing itself. After a path of unwavering dedication, purpose and humility at all times, she managed to achieve the crown all for herself. She come's from the spiritual city of Madhya Pradesh. The crown holder is known to have always been passionate about story-telling and this led her to the world of theatre.

On another impressive note, she has participated over 60 plays and has also written a 250-page play titled "Krishna Leela," through which her commitment to her art is evident. Her artistic pursuits have also led to her landing a leading role in a feature film that will soon be released in India and has already been screened at foreign festivals.

More about Nikita Porwal's life

Nitika completed her schooling from Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and ongoing higher studies at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Her passion towards art is what transformed her artistic version into theatre plays.

According to reports, Nikita is a admirer of former Miss World's and Miss India's and now actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. She admires their purpose of achieving success in life while staying true to their roots. Nikita is also an ardent animal lover and she also advocates for animal rights.

Nikita is determined to live by her motto,“Be a life that matters, a loss that’s felt,” and dreams of working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali