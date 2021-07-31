Ujjain: TV actor Rupali Ganguly visits Mahakaal temple, follows covid-19 norms

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): TV actor Rupali Ganguly visited Baba Mahakaal Temple along with her family on Saturday.

The actor followed all covid-19 rules and the deity from outside the barricades.

The priest of the temple performed all the rituals of worshiping Baba Mahakal.

After worshipping Lord Mahakal, she sat on the premises of the temple for 30 minutes and then left with her family.

During this period, the temple priests, female security guards, and many devotees present in the temple took selfies with the actress.

At present, Rupali is playing several characters in Star Plus serials.

Bhojpuri singer and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had also visited Mahakal temple on Friday.

Many VIPs, VVIPs, actors and actresses are visiting the temple, because Sawan is an auspicious month in Hindu almanac.