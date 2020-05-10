Two UP migrant workers die on way, far away from homeland

On way home, two migrant workers coming from Maharashtra died midway in Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of kilometres away from their native place in Uttar Pradesh. While one migrant labourer breathed his last in Rajgarh district, second death was reported from Khandwa.

A group of migrant workers returning from Mumbai to their native place in Maharajganj district of East UP, lost one of their members, possibly due to heatstroke in Rajgarh district on Friday.

The deceased identified as Santraj Sahni (55) was part of a group of migrant workers returning in a truck to UP. As the truck was passing through Rajgarh district, Santraj complained uneasiness and stepped down from the truck with two other labourers. The truck after dropping them went ahead with other workers. Santraj’s health deteriorated and he died before the ambulance could take him to the hospital. “The two other labourers have been institutionally quarantined for 14 days,” said Pratham Kaushik, the SDM-Sarangpur in Rajgarh district.

In an another incident, a 45-year-old migrant labourer Suraj Bali Chauhan, who was among the group of six workers walking from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra to Siddharth Nagar district of UP, died possibly due to heart attack following heat stroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa district on Friday.

According to Khandwa district police superintendent Shiv Dayal Singh, the group of six men, including the middle-aged worker had started their journey on foot from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra on May 4 following loss of jobs due to the lock-down.

They were desperate to reach home by travelling on foot to Siddharth Nagar in UP, which was around 1650 km away, but one of the workers fell conscious due to heat stroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa (around 550 km from Bhiwandi) and died.

“The body was sent for autopsy and remaining workers after being rendered food and place to rest were sent by a vehicle till the MP-UP border,” the SP said.

Last month also, two labourers, one of them walking back from Maharashtra to UP and the other one cycling his way back from Bhiwandi to UP, had died on Maharashtra-MP border in MP’s Barwani district.