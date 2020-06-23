Tribal village untouched by plague had surprised Britishers, says Mahadev Toppo

BHOPAL: Mahadev Toppo from Ranchi (Jharkhand) described how, during the British rule, a medical team was intrigued to find that a tribal belt was left entirely untouched by the plague epidemic that was wreaking havoc across the country.

Toppo stated this on Tuesday, the third day of the six-day virtual seminar on Impact of Epidemics on Folk Culture organised by Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi, Bhopal.

He said inquiries revealed that the food the tribals ate had immunity-boosting ingredients. More importantly, the outsiders were barred from entering their villages from Hariyali Puja to ekadashi of Bhadon month. “It was a sort of lockdown,” Toppo said.