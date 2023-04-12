 Transgender as OBCs: ‘We’re not happy with government move’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTransgender as OBCs: ‘We’re not happy with government move’

Transgender as OBCs: ‘We’re not happy with government move’

They say OBC space was already crowded and it would be next to impossible for them to secure seats in higher educational institutions and jobs in government sectors under OBC quota.

SmitaUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transgender people in the city are unhappy with state government’s decision to treat them as Other Backward Classes (OBC) for the purpose of giving them reservation in jobs.

They say OBC space was already crowded and it would be next to impossible for them to secure seats in higher educational institutions and jobs in government sectors under OBC quota. Either the government should have placed them in SC,ST category or should have allocated a fixed percentage or sub quota within the OBC quota for them.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to grant reservation to transgender people under OBC category. The total population of transgender people in the state is about 30,000.

Sanjana Singh Rajput, a member at District Legal Services Authority, told Free Press that they don’t think they would benefit from it as OBC space was already crowded. “The OBC people are still struggling for their rights. It would be better that we should be placed in SC/ST category or allocated a fixed percentage or sub quota within OBC quota,” Singh said.

Kinnar Guru Suraiya said they would be happy had they received some benefit. “It is an election stunt, nothing more than that,” Suraiya added. “If the government really thinks about us, then they should give benefit of all schemes, which men and women are getting,” Soniya, a transgender said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sports department deviates on prize money to silver, bronze medallists
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 1k illegal structures razed, teakwood worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Burhanpur

MP: 1k illegal structures razed, teakwood worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Burhanpur

Bhopal: Two cricketers script history, become part of first ever National Women’s Team for Blind

Bhopal: Two cricketers script history, become part of first ever National Women’s Team for Blind

Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party

Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party