Trainee officials organise cultural programme at Police Academy

BHOPAL: The trainee police officials at Police Academy organised a cultural programme ahead of their passing-out day. The 42nd batch of DSPs and 91st batch of sub inspectors are passing out from the academy after completing their training.

The chief guest was Sanjeev Shami, Additional Director General of Police, while special guest was former deputy director of Academy and DCP Bhopal Vineet Kapoor.

The welcome address was given by Malay Jain, the deputy director of the academy. Under the direction of Rashmi Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (training) of Academy, the trainee officers displayed their talents to the best of their ability, a press release stated.

Skits including Bholaram's Jeev and Cyber Baba, comedy drama Husband's Trouble, Chhattisgarhi dance, Malay Jain and Rashmi Pandey's rendition of Raga Yaman and Nimisha Pandey's song impressed the audience.

Yoga performance by academy CDI Mahendra Singh Rathore also impressed the audience. Constable Kapil Vishwakarma, head constable Hariom Mishra, Meherban Singh, assistant deputy superintendent Amar Bahadur, sub inspector CDI Mahendra Rathore were rewarded for their outstanding contribution in training. The event concluded with a dinner.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:04 PM IST