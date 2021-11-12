Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM’s Bhopal visit

BHOPAL: The traffic police have prepared a plan to manage crowd and regulate traffic during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 15. The department has issued traffic advisory for the same. The vehicles reaching Bhopal from directions of Indore, Sagar/Raisen or Hoshangabad will be diverted towards Mubarakpur bypass before entering the Bhopal to avoid any traffic jam in city.

Police said the road which connects Baghsewania police station and Mansarovar trisection will be closed between 6 am and 6 pm, for common man. On the day, commuters heading to board office square from Hoshangabad road will have to take route via ISBT and Govidnprua turning.

The vehicles, other than heading for the event, will be barred from traversing between Mahatma Gandhi square and Awadhpuri chowk. Also, the route from board office square to Habibganj and from 7-number stop to Mansarovar will remain closed for common man.

Besides, the passengers will not be allowed to enter Habibganj railway station from platform number 1. Platform number 5 will remain open and vehicles will be parked on that side only.

The persons heading towards venue from board office square side will reach Mansarovar trisection to reach Habibganj station where the PM will attend an event.

The vehicles coming from link road numbers 2 and 3, will reach 7-number square to reach Habibganj.

The buses from Indore road will enter the city through Khajuri Sadak to reach the parking at the Jamboree maidan. These buses will reach Anand Nagar after crossing the Mubarakpur, Lambakheda and Chaupadkalan areas.

Similarly, the vehicles from Rajgarh will reach Patel Nagar square through Mubarakpur Jod to reach the parking in Jamboree maidan.

The vehicles from Sagar/Raisen will also reach Patel Nagar square to reach Anand Nagar and Jamboree maidan. The vehicles from Hoshangabad road will be diverted towards outer bypass from 11-mile square to reach Patel Nagar and then towards Anand Nagar to reach the venue.

The buses and other vehicles heading towards the venue will be parked at designated spot near Jamboree.

