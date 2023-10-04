 Tigress Bindu Stuns Tourists At Pench Tiger Reserve With Spectacular Prey Crossing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists witnessed a unique moment as a tigress, known as Bindu, crossed the road with prey clutched in her mouth near the exclusive gate of Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district on Wednesday.

The onlookers, thrilled by the spectacle, eagerly captured the moment on camera.

The Pench National Park reopened its gates three months ago, drawing visitors from across the country and around the world to observe a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, bears, elephants, deer, and numerous bird species.

Notably, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spent quality time with his family at Pench a few months ago.

It's essential to note that during the breeding season of wildlife, from June 30 to September 30 every year, parks, including Kanha National Park, are usually closed to tourists to minimize disturbance to the animals.

With this period now over, the gates of Kuno National Park are also opened again for tourists. The decision to keep the Tikartoli gate closed is to ensure the safety and well-being of cheetahs, as the area inside this gate is their significant habitat. Noise within this area could stress the cheetahs, and there are also various issues related to their protection.

