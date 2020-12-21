Tiger burns bright to tourists’ delight at Pachmarhi Bee Fall in Madhya Pradesh

Hoshangabad: Out of the blue, a tiger came out of his lair at Pachmarhi Bee Fall on Sunday morning. The majestic beast in the parking area became the centre of attraction of all the tourists present there.

He came. He conquered hearts. And he left — all within half an hour. The tourists began to click pictures of the King of the Forest as the animal strode in full glory, establishing a fine bond with the onlookers in the short time. And social media rang and buzzed with the videos and the pictures of the beast going viral throughout the day. None of the tourists, however, dared to click a selfie with the king.

A few people began to run helter-skelter at the sight of the big cat, as the king paraded majestically through his territory. All the tourists were advised to stay inside their vehicles.

A team from the Satpura Tiger Reserve reached the site soon after they were informed. The tiger, however, disappeared within half an hour without any need for intervention by the forest team.

The Panchmarhi Bee Fall has now been closed to tourists for a while, said foresters.