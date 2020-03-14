TheGreatBJPLoot trends on Twitter, users compare 3D Modi with disastrous economy, demolished banking and defocused PM

The 3D Modi, exclaims a twitterati with the hashtag #TheGreatBJPLoot. He explains 3D as disastrous economy, demolished banking and defocused PM.

After the excise duty hike of Rs 3 in the prices of fuel, the internet is flooded with tweets blaming PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for their faulty policies.

Youths took to twitter to express their agitation towards the declining economy of the nation and how the politicians are meddling into petty issues instead.

A twitter post illustrated the difference in prices of all petroleum products during the UPA and NDA government graphically.

Another post laid sarcasm on the BJP’s slogan that made the party win in 2014. It said, “Achhe Din (good days) keeps on coming!”

One of the users posted an old video of a TV interview of Baba Ramdev with the same hashtag, where he says if you want petrol Rs 35 per litre, elect Modi government.