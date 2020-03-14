I never expected Maharaj will ditch Congress over Rajya Sabha seat: Digvijaya Singh delivers food for thought via tweet spree for Jyotiraditya Scindia

BHOPAL: Amid high voltage political drama, Congress nominee for Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh shared food for thought to Jyotiraditya Scindia through a tweet spree.

Singh tweeted, I stayed out of Power and worked for Congress Party from 2004-14, in spite of the fact that I was offered to join the Cabinet and get into Rajya Sabha. But I politely declined. I could have easily come to Lok Sabha from Rajgarh my home constituency but I declined and ensured a win for the Congress candidate. Because to me credibility and ideology is more important which unfortunately has disappeared from Indian Political Scene.

Continuing the thread, Singh wrote, I never expected Maharaj (Sorry as I myself come from a feudal background I don't address him as Jyotiraditya) to cross over and ditch Congress and Gandhi Family and for what? Rajya Sabha and Cabinet berth under Modi Shah?

But then Hunger of Power is more important to some than Credibility and Ideology the very essence of a Healthy Democracy. I don't agree to Sangh/BJP at all but admire their commitment to their Ideology.

I am no admirer of Narendra Modi and one of his most bitterest Critic but then admire his Courage of Conviction and uncompromising effort to Polarise the Country on every possible issue and every opportunity.

He doesn't realise what damage he is doing to the Country by destroying the Social Fabric of the Country the very Idea of India, the very ethos of Sanatan Dharm and Hinduism.

Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia for whom I had and still have the greatest regard and respect wanted me to join Jan Sangh in 1970 when I was President of Raghogarh Nagar Palika but I politely refused when I read Bunch of Thoughts of Guru Golwalkar and interacted with the RSS leaders

I was brought up in an environment where my Father who was a total Atheist and my Mother who was deeply Religious. To me my Religion Sanatan Dharm and my belief is that of Universal Brotherhood not sectarian belief of Hindutva.

To me Power is to achieve the objective of Service to the Humanity and not Power by itself.