Theatre company to set up temporary hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh is struggling to provide health facilities to people during the second wave of COVID-19, Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile digital movie theatre company, has been roped in by the state government to set up a medical unit of 20 beds with oxygen facility in Jabalpur.

The facility is being created by using a combination of inflatable, expandable, foldable and portable enclosures having beds with oxygen facility, a company release said.

The Jabalpur facility is being set up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College campus and it will be ready by Tuesday night, it said. The order to set up this facility in Jabalpur was given by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Corporation Managing Director Vijay Kumar to the company, it said.

The primary objective of this facility is to back and support the existing medical infrastructure. The specialty of these rapid deployed hospitals is that within these inflatable enclosures, 16-20 beds could be set up in just 72-84 hours, it said.