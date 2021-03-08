Bombay Theatre Company's founder Raveesh Jaiswal opens up on performing live theatre productions on social media

Q. Team Strength and plans for expansion in India and Internationally

As of now the core team comprises of me and my wife. We were fortunate enough to collaborate with around 30 playwrights and actors across the country when we executed our digital theatre festival - ‘The Theatre Project’ in the late 2020. Most of them have been in touch with us and some of them have even worked with us again on our recent projects. Apart from them the team comprises of my old, trusted & frequent collaborators from my Nagpur theatre days.

We also have a dedicated PR consultant in the team who helps us manage our media presence. We are quite active on working with interns, especially in our Marketing department. We hire interns from institutes and they usually work with us for 2-3 months on various live projects. As of now we are working with two extremely talented interns. One is from Symbiosis Centre for Media & Communication, Pune and the other one is from MICA, Ahmedabad

We await the debut of our first on stage production ‘The 6pm Struggler’ which is to be staged in late April 2021 in Mumbai. Depending on the audiences’ response we wish to travel with this play to some other cities of India. On international front, we already have done a digital play in New York with American actors and the experience was quite enriching. One of my long-term goal is to also take my plays physically to cities like London, New York City and Edinburgh.

Q. Any upcoming international plays planned like 'The Covid-19 Do over marriage'?

The Covid-19 Do Over Marriage written by New York based writer, Sarah Congress was our first international collaboration and we are definitely looking forward to many more. There have been playwrights & actors from Argentina and US who had reached out to me, but as of now nothing is materialised. We are quite busy with the preparations of our first physical play and will consider another international collaboration only post staging that.

Instagram profile: Bombay Theatre Company

Q. Details about Rang Manch

We take pride in being one of the most active Indian theatre companies amidst the pandemic. Our theatre festival - ‘The Theatre Project’ invited applications from over 250 theatre enthusiasts across the country and all the 10 plays have a combined viewership of over 20,000 on Instagram. We were happy that we were able to provide a much-needed platform to the artists during the peak of the pandemic in the country. Extending the same philosophy of providing an opportunity, we decided that we will cater to the theatre societies across the country, as they actually hold up a lot of budding theatre talents of the future. Unfortunately, many of them were dormant in this time as colleges were shut. We wanted to give them a reason to perform!

Q. Are you planning more such initiatives for the students/audience who are interested in Theatre?

Post the success of the first year of our theatre festival, we will be planning the second version of the same this year. We are yet to decide whether we will again go digital or stage plays physically in Mumbai but we are working on the same. The festival is sure to have new people working with us. It’s one of our major sources of working and experimenting with new talent. We will be also conducting some workshops in Mumbai after a few months.