The conservation ethos needs to be shaped with more objectives: Former PCCF H S Pabla

BHOPAL: The western conservation ethos work more of ecosystem conservation of wildlife and in India we focus more on individual animal conservation which creates problems, said H S Pabla, former PCCF (Wildlife) Forest Department MP while speaking on ‘Challenges in Wildlife Conservation in India’, in an event to mark 39th Foundation Day of Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), on Thursday.

He said in the changing world order and in future the conservation ethos needs to be shaped and developed with more objective causes rather than emotional ethos of animal protection.

Pabla emphasised on philosophy that needs to be developed for reasons to practice conservation in India. He said, “We need to think about victims of conservation and society at large. The different laws and policies contradict each other and suggest solution without giving a frame of management of wildlife and forest resources. The culture of conservation is more lilted toward animal protection rather than animal right, undermining the human right of life in forest areas.”