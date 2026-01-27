 MP News: 3 MoUs Inked For Generating 4k MW Power At ₹60k Crore
MP News: 3 MoUs Inked For Generating 4k MW Power At ₹60k Crore

Madhya Pradesh signed three MoUs with Adani Power, Torrent Power and Hindustan Thermal Projects to set up 4,000 MW of power generation in Anuppur at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. The projects will create around 8,000 jobs and begin supplying power by 2030, boosting the state’s electricity capacity through competitive bidding.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three MoUs were inked for three power plants in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

The MoUs were for the production of 4,000 MW at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

The power plants will be set up in the Anuppur district. The Managing Director of the MP Power Management Company Vishesh Garhpale; SB Khyalia of Adani Power Limited; Ratul Puri of Hindustan Thermal Projects, and Jigish Mehta of Torrent Power signed the MoUs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) of the CM’s Secretariat, Neeraj Mandloi, was also present at the meeting.

Nearly 8,000 people will get jobs, directly or indirectly, through the power projects to be set up on the basis of design, build, finance, on-and-operate model. The power plants have been given through a competitive bidding process.

Hindustan Thermal will generate 800 MW, Torrent Power 1,600 MW, and Adani Power Limited 800 MW. An additional generation of 800 MW has been allotted under the green-shoe option.

Torrent will invest Rs 24,000 crore, Adani Rs 24,000 crore, and Hindustan Thermal Rs 12,000 crore.

The plants will supply electricity in 2030. After the signing of MoUs, Yadav said the total power generation would increase and 100% demand for electricity would be fulfilled once these plants were set up.

