 MP News: ADG Training Asks Madrassa Students To Read Bhagavad Gita Along With Quran
ADG Training Raja Babu Singh urged madrassa students in Sehore to read the Bhagavad Gita along with the Quran, saying it has enlightened humanity for centuries. Speaking via video conference on Republic Day, he promoted unity, tolerance, environmental concern and scientific temper. Earlier, he had directed police training schools to include Gita and Ramcharitmanas readings and meditation sessions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ADG training Raja Babu Singh on Monday asked madrassa students to read Bhagavad Gita along with Quran, saying it has enlightened humanity for centuries.

He was interacting with students of a madrassa in Doraha village of Sehore district through video conference on Republic Day. Singh said maulana of madrassa is his old friend and had requested him to address students on the occasion.

“During interaction, I asked students about subjects they read and suggested they also read Bhagavad Gita along with Holy Quran, as it has been enlightening humanity for centuries,” he said.

Singh congratulated students for education they are receiving and asked them and their teachers to develop concern for environment conservation, scientific temper and tolerance.

He also told students that India is a vast country and it is duty of every citizen to uphold its “integrity and unity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.

Earlier, Singh had directed all police training schools in state to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas reading and recital sessions, and to practise heartfulness meditation sessions for recruits, saying it would help them lead a “righteous” life.

