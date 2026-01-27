MP News: Halwa-Puri Served On Waste Paper To Students In Maihar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Republic Day, students of a government high school in Bhatigwan, Maihar, were served halwa-puri on torn pages from old notebooks and books instead of plates. A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Earlier in November 2025, a similar incident was reported in Sheopur, where mid-day meals were served on scrap newspapers. In the Maihar clip, students are seen sitting on the floor while eating.

It is claimed that the person filming was stopped by organisers, but continued recording. Officials reportedly tried to cover up the incident once the video spread online.

Action taken

Maihar administration has moved swiftly following public outrage. Taking cognisance, Maihar collector issued a show-cause notice to District Panchayat’s Midday Meal Branch in-charge and DPC Vishnu Tripathi for negligence.

A proposal for suspension of Government High School principal Sunil Kumar Tripathi has been forwarded to Commissioner of Rewa. Moreover, the one-month salary of contract employee BRC Pradeep Singh has been deducted.

Jitu slams govt

Congress State President Jitu Patwari condemned the incident, saying, “This is not only an insult to children, but also an insult to education, the Constitution, and goddess of learning.” He said that such incidents are not isolated to a single district or day, but reflect “the BJP government’s failed governance, insensitive administration, and deepening corruption.”