 MP News: Seeking Proof From Shankaracharya Against Dignity, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti backed Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj, saying it was against dignity to seek proof of his status. She said only Shankaracharyas and the Vidvat Parishad have the authority to verify such claims. Bharti urged officials to maintain dignity, stressing the issue was not against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti came in support of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, Uma wrote that demanding proof from Avimuketshwaranand for being Shankaracharya by the administration was against the dignity and rights of the officers.

Only the Shankaracharyas and Vidvat Parishad have the right to demand such proof, she wrote.

According to her, a positive solution will be worked out between the UP Government and Maharaj, but the officers should maintain their dignity.

The detractors of Yogi Adityanath should not feel happy, as it was not against him, she wrote.

The administration should strictly control law and order, but it cannot ask for proof from Maharaj for his being Shankaracharya.

None of the leaders from MP have supported Shankaracharya. Since Avimukteshwaranand is a disciple of Swami Swarupanand Saraswati, he has close connections with MP.

