 Textile Centre Will Be Set Up In Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTextile Centre Will Be Set Up In Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Textile Centre Will Be Set Up In Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Several business houses and industrialists from across the country also participated in the conclave.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that the modern textile centre would be set up in Jabalpur which will provide jobs for women.

Read Also
Regional Industries Conclave In Jabalpur Today; Over 3,500 Biz Groups, Foreign Delegates To...
article-image

"A mega unit of the modern textile centre will be set up in Jabalpur soon. This development will not only make Jabalpur a new textile hub in the state but would also provide employment to the women," the Chief Minister said while addressing the inaugural session of the Regional Industrial Conclave in Jabalpur.

Read Also
MP: BJP MLA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav To Make Rules To Display Shopkeeper's Name Before Every Shop In...
article-image

Several business houses and industrialists from across the country also participated in the conclave. The Chief Minister said that many medical and other educational colleges have been constructed in the past few years in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have more than 275 units in the pharma sector and products are being exported in more than 160 countries," the Chief Minister said. He added that there are as many as 16 industrial parks and 517 MSME units in Mahakoshal (Jabalpur) which is providing employment to about 20,000 people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Urea Shortage Looms Large In MP Despite Shivraj Heading Agri; Farmers Wait In Long Queues For 7+...

Urea Shortage Looms Large In MP Despite Shivraj Heading Agri; Farmers Wait In Long Queues For 7+...

Textile Centre Will Be Set Up In Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Textile Centre Will Be Set Up In Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

2 Women Duped Of ₹15 Lakhs On Pretext Of HR Job In Bhopal; Accused Convinced Them With Fake Offer...

2 Women Duped Of ₹15 Lakhs On Pretext Of HR Job In Bhopal; Accused Convinced Them With Fake Offer...

Regional Industry Conclave 2024 In Jabalpur: Adani Likely To Invest ₹10K Cr In Shivpuri; Giants...

Regional Industry Conclave 2024 In Jabalpur: Adani Likely To Invest ₹10K Cr In Shivpuri; Giants...

MP July 20 Weather Update: Strong System Hits State, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain &...

MP July 20 Weather Update: Strong System Hits State, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain &...