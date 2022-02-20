Ten more Ayurveda colleges to Madhya Pradesh, intake climbs to 1800 seats

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has been allotted 10 more Ayurveda colleges taking the total number of colleges to 29 in the state, according to Private Ayurveda Colleges Shikshak Kalyan Sangh. Six out of 10 colleges will be in Bhopal while Sehore will get two colleges. Indore and Jabalpur will get one each. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued a Letter of Permission (LOP) in this regard.

Private Ayurveda colleges Sikshak Kalyan Sangh president Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “ 700 more students will be able to pursue Ayurveda courses in MP with the opening of 10 more colleges from the upcoming academic session. Total seats will go up to 1800 in MP. National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued Letter Of Permission (LOP) to ensure availability of 700 more seats in new colleges.” He further said, “Students will be benefited. It is good for the students who would be appearing in the counselling as they may opt for colleges.”

The ten new colleges include: Ram Krishna College of Ayurveda and Medical Sciences, Ram Krishna Dharmarth Foundation University, Near Airport Bypass Road, Gandhinagar, Bhopal; Sardar Ajit Singh Smriti Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Adampur Chawani, Raisen Road, Dist-Bhopal; Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda, Hospital & Research Centre, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University, NH-12, Hoshangabad Road, Jatkhedi, Bhopal; Poornayu Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya Evam Anusandhan Vidyapeeth Girls College Dayodaya Teerth, Tilwara Ghat, Jabalpur; Faculty of Ayurveda, Viii. Gadia, Ratha Khedi, Bilkisganj, Sehore; Mansarovar Ayurvedic Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Ward No. 84, Rani Awanti bai Marg, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar, Kolar Road, Bhopal; Department of Ayurveda and Community, IES University, Kalkheda Ratibad Main Road, Bhopal; R.N. Kapoor Memorial Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital, Indore-Dewas Bypass Road, Village: Arandia, Post Jhalariya Indore; School of Ayurveda & Siddha Studies, Pachama, Sehore; Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Ayurved college, KH No. 38-481211,38-481012 Gran Bhouri Bhopal-Indore bypass Road, Bhopal.

