Swarn Rekha River Case: MP HC Warns GMC Of Handing Over Case To CBI

MP High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A double bench of the High Court, Gwalior on Friday warned Gwalior Municipal Corporation that they would hand over case to CBI if officials do not come up with concrete answers regarding the Swarna Rekha River revival plan.

They were hearing a PIL filed by Vishwajit Rantandhiya.

Justice Rohit Arya warned that corporation officials were testing his patients by their lackadaisical attitude.

Advocate Avadesh Singh Tomar, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “Justice Rohit Arya said that if the Corporation officials are lying in the High Court, he would send everyone to jail. The judge said that it appears that all the money has been wasted.”

The court asked the corporation officials to file a report on five point regarding the project and if they are not satisfied then the case would be handed over to the CBI.

The hearing in the case has been going on continuously for the past six months.

THE FIVE POINTS

- How much money has been spent in reviving the

Swarna Rekha Rekha River?

- How much money has been spent to repair the

sewage line?

- How much money is spent on the sewage plant?

- How much money has been received for garbage

collection, how much has been spent?

- How much money has been spent on the river from

2004 to 2024?